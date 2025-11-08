Bella Kay Releases Sick To My Stomach EP

(Atlantic) Rising alternative pop artist Bella Kay has shared her emotionally charged debut EP, sick to my stomach. The EP includes the viral smash hit, "The Sick," along with such future fan favorites as "Call Me Baby," a bold breakup anthem that highlights the 19-year-old singer-songwriter's sharp wit and magnetic personality while also pushing her sonically to new heights.
"this ep holds a special place in my heart because it's my first time really being honest about what goes on in my head. it's scary but it's also really exciting to just say what I feel unapologetically and see all the people that relate. it means a lot to me." - Bella Kay
Kay will mark the arrival of sick to my stomach with a series of upcoming live dates supporting Mon Rovîa - her first tour in North America. The schedule gets underway November 11 at Toronto, ON's The Opera House and then travels down the East Coast including sold-out stops at Philadelphia, PA's Brooklyn Bowl Philly (November 15), and Washington, DC's historic Howard Theatre (November 19).
