Brad Paisley Shares Christmas Album 'Snow Globe Town'

(MCA) Global country music superstar and Grand Ole Opry member since 2001, Brad Paisley's new Christmas album Snow Globe Town is out now. The 16-track album was inspired by Hallmark Channel's partnership with Brad to write and record music for A Grand Ole Opry Christmas movie set to premiere Thanksgiving weekend, Saturday, November 29. at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel, streaming next day on Hallmark+.

Brad will head to New York next week for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, Nov. 12 and on Thanksgiving Brad will perform "Counting Down The Days" from the album on the show.

Snow Globe Town is a celebration of the season's magic, mischief, and meaning. Recorded in Nashville with his touring band, the album combines eight Brad originals with eight reimagined classics, sequenced to play like a cinematic story from first snowfall to Christmas morning. Highlights include "Counting Down The Days," the official anthem of Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas, and the heartfelt "Last Year," inspired by family memories and loss of a loved one. Alongside festive favorites including "My Favorite Things" and "The First Noel," Brad's trademark wit and warmth shine through on originals such as "Lit," "That Crazy Elf," and the title track. Playful, poignant, and unmistakably Brad, Snow Globe Town is holiday nostalgia with a modern heart- and a soundtrack for every kind of Christmas.

