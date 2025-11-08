Brendan Walter Shares 'Pipe Dream' Video

(Sony Music Nashville) Brendan Walter releases his debut album, Disappearing Days. Walter also dropped a music video to accompany track "Pipe Dream". Written by Walter and Grady Smith, the track captures Walter's determination to chase his dreams as an artist and the sacrifices he has made along the way.

Directed by Ben Skipworth, the music video offers a creative interpretation of the song, featuring Walter as the main character cutting his teeth playing bar shows after being fired from his job.

Woven together by anthemic title track "Disappearing Days," which Walter wrote with Grady Smith and Muscadine Bloodline's Gary Stanton, the project dives headfirst into the many emotions that accompany life in one's early twenties. The album embodies Walter's unique sound, including elements of Texas country, folk, and turn-of-the-millennium alt-rock.

The project features some of Walter's previously released tracks including the "delightfully punchy" (MusicRow Magazine) track "Back On Deseret" as well as "The Other Side" which "marks a step into a new sound that balances polished pop romance with something more raw and vulnerable, a sign of [Walter's] writing and artistry continuing to develop and mature," (Country Central).

The full track list for Disappearing Days includes:

Pipe Dream - Brendan Walter, Grady Smith

No One's Gonna Do It For You - Brendan Walter, Zachary Ray Williams

Back On Deseret - Brendan Walter, Colton Venner

Normal Day - Brendan Walter, Grady Smith, Jack Rauton

The Other Side - Brendan Walter, Robert Williford, Grady Smith

Disappearing Days - Brendan Walter, Grady Smith, Gary Stanton

Fightin' Today - Brendan Walter, Ben Wagner

Asking For A Friend - Brendan Walter, David DeVaul

Sweet Gone Sour - Brendan Walter, Michael Thompson Ferrari, William Blackburn Guild, Evan Honer

Come Back Home - Brendan Walter, Jack Hummel, Jack Rauton

Pathetic - Brendan Walter, Tommy Massad

