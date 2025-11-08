.

Carter Faith Shares 'A Cherry Valley Holiday'

11-08-2025
Carter Faith Shares 'A Cherry Valley Holiday'

(MCA) Rising Nashville star Carter Faith-Amazon Music's latest Breakthrough Artist-shares a new two-song holiday collection today. A Cherry Valley Holiday features a rendition of The Eagles' "Please Come Home for Christmas," and a new original song, "Nothin' for Christmas," with William Beckmann-listen here.

The release continues a breakout year for Carter, who shared her highly anticipated debut album, Cherry Valley, last month via Gatsby Records/MCA-get it here. The LP debuted to widespread critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard and The Tennessean, amongst others. She was also named Music Row's 2025 Discovery Artist of the Year, shared stages across the country with Little Big Town, Marcus King, and Noah Cyrus, and announced her forthcoming acting debut in Netflix's film Heartland, starring alongside Academy Award-winner Jessica Chastain.

Cherry Valley is a document of Carter's time in Nashville, working chronologically through her breakout successes and gut-punching breakups, new loves and family dustups. It's named for an imagined place, a road sign Carter once saw that came to signify her creative home, a sweet spot where her old school influences like Tammy Wynette, Nancy Sinatra, Pet Sounds and Revolver meet today's country. The album synthesizes all that into a signature Carter Faith sound.

Related Stories
Carter Faith Shares 'A Cherry Valley Holiday'

Carter Faith Takes Fans To 'Cherry Valley' With Debut Album

Carter Faith Surprises Fans With Billy Bob Thornton Bonus To Her New Song 'Bar Star'

News > Carter Faith

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Farewell Tour Not The End For Journey?- Ozzy Osbourne Planned New Album With Zakk Wylde- KISS Add Eric Singer To Las Vegas Event- Slash- Spiritbox- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean Announces New Album 'Songs About Us'- Brad Paisley Shares Christmas Album - Ella Langley Joined By ERNEST and Jo Dee Messina At Ryman Debut- more

Day In Pop

Illenium Taps OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder For 'With Your Love'- Goldfrapp Share 'Beautiful (Richard X Rework)'- Jack Johnson SURFILMUSIC Tour- more

Reviews

Live Loud Fest Cruise Sets Sail with a Show by 311

Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas

On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings

Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell

Cea Serin - The World Outside

Latest News

Farewell Tour Not The End For Journey?

Ozzy Osbourne Planned New Album With Zakk Wylde

Parker Barrow Deliver 'Hold The Mash' EP

KISS Add Eric Singer To Las Vegas Event

Slash Streaming Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival

Spiritbox Earn Third Consecutive Grammy Nomination For Best Metal Performance

Mother Mother Rock 'Oh Ana' And Chappell Roan's 'Hot To Go' For Spotify

Kings of Leon Release First New EP In Over Two Decades