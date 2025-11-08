Carter Faith Shares 'A Cherry Valley Holiday'

(MCA) Rising Nashville star Carter Faith-Amazon Music's latest Breakthrough Artist-shares a new two-song holiday collection today. A Cherry Valley Holiday features a rendition of The Eagles' "Please Come Home for Christmas," and a new original song, "Nothin' for Christmas," with William Beckmann-listen here.

The release continues a breakout year for Carter, who shared her highly anticipated debut album, Cherry Valley, last month via Gatsby Records/MCA-get it here. The LP debuted to widespread critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard and The Tennessean, amongst others. She was also named Music Row's 2025 Discovery Artist of the Year, shared stages across the country with Little Big Town, Marcus King, and Noah Cyrus, and announced her forthcoming acting debut in Netflix's film Heartland, starring alongside Academy Award-winner Jessica Chastain.

Cherry Valley is a document of Carter's time in Nashville, working chronologically through her breakout successes and gut-punching breakups, new loves and family dustups. It's named for an imagined place, a road sign Carter once saw that came to signify her creative home, a sweet spot where her old school influences like Tammy Wynette, Nancy Sinatra, Pet Sounds and Revolver meet today's country. The album synthesizes all that into a signature Carter Faith sound.

