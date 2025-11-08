.

11-08-2025
Deyaz Shares One-Take Live Performance Film Of 'Quantum' EP

(Columbia) London-born artist, songwriter, and producer Deyaz has released his brand-new EP, Quantum, accompanied by a striking longform performance film that captures the full project in one continuous take.

Across seven tracks - "Therapy," "Typhoon," "Cry A Symphony," "Astronaut," "Like That," "Feel This Way," and "Angels & Ashes" - Quantum expands on the cinematic and emotionally charged sound Deyaz has become known for, blending elements of alternative, soul, and folk with introspective lyricism and raw vulnerability.

"This project is me trying to make sense of the chaos in my head and the calm I find in love, and I wanted to make a film that captured those sentiments in real time," says Deyaz. "We recorded the whole piece with just myself and the band living inside the music. It's raw and imperfect on purpose. I wanted give fans a unique look into the world behind the songs, the moments of struggle, laughter, and connection that make it all real."

The accompanying performance film brings Quantum to life through an immersive, one-take experience. Shot entirely live with no breaks or punch-ins, the film follows Deyaz as he performs the EP from start to finish, moving seamlessly between beautiful indoor and outdoor spaces. Beginning in a quiet cabin in the wilderness, the journey flows through shifting environments - some intimate and solo acoustic, others alongside his full band - showcasing the duality and depth of his artistry.

With Quantum, Deyaz continues carving his own lane, pushing boundaries sonically and visually while staying grounded in the heartfelt storytelling that has made him one of the most exciting emerging artists today.

