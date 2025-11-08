Drew & Ellie Holcomb Preview Christmas EP With 'It Came Upon A Midnight Clear'

(The Syndicate) Beloved husband-and-wife duo Drew & Ellie Holcomb officially usher in the holidays with their brand-new Christmas single, "It Came Upon a Midnight Clear," out now. The song previews the couple's forthcoming EP, I'll Be Home For Christmas, arriving November 21st just ahead of their annual Neighborly Christmas shows taking place on December 5th at the Orpheum Theatre in Drew's hometown of Memphis, TN and December 12th at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Ellie's hometown and the couple's homebase of Nashville, TN.

Continuing a cherished tradition, the new project blends timeless classics with fresh, intimate arrangements-showcasing the Holcombs' hallmark warmth, close-harmony vocals, and easy, neighborly spirit. I'll Be Home For Christmas captures the glow of the season: fireside nostalgia, a little humor, and a lot of heart.

Drew & Ellie Holcomb are award-winning songwriters whose harmony-rich Americana has earned sold-out tours, beloved holiday traditions, and national TV moments. Earlier this year, the pair released their first official full-length album together, Memory Bank, recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium with producer Cason Cooley. The Holcombs' shared catalog is a celebration of gratitude, community, and the stories that make a family, encompassing Ellie's solo work, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors releases, and the couple's cherished Christmas traditions on stage and in song.

Don't miss Drew & Ellie's annual Neighborly Christmas shows next month, listen to "It Came Upon a Midnight Clear" today, check out the I'll Be Home for Christmas EP on November 21st and don't forget that Drew & Ellie will resume their Never Gonna Let You Go Tour in 2026 with another massive run of dates across the US that will end mid-May with a pair of newly announced Ryman shows.

Drew and Ellie Holcomb: Neighborly Christmas

December 5th @ Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, TN

December 12th @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, TN

Drew and Ellie Holcomb: Never Gonna Let You Go Tour

February 4th @ Jefferson Center in Roanoke, VA

February 5th @ The Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville, PA

February 6th @ The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY

February 7th @ Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC

February 11th @ Florida Theatre in Jacksonville, FL

February 12th @ Knight Theater in Charlotte, NC

February 13th @ New Barn Theatre in Mount Vernon, KY

February 14th @ Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, TN

February 19th @ The Carolina Theatre in Durham, NC

February 20th @ Atlanta Symphony Hall in Atlanta, GA

February 21st @ Oxford Performing Arts Center in Oxford, AL

February 22nd @ Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, SC

March 3rd @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre in Indianapolis, IN

March 4th @ The Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, WI

March 6th @ Fitzgerald Theater in Saint Paul, MN

March 7th @ Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet, IL

March 8th @ The Pageant in St. Louis, MO

March 20th @ Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, CO

April 15th @ Tulsa Theater in Tulsa, OK

April 16th @ Uptown Theater in Kansas City, MO

April 17th @ Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO

April 19th @ Virginia G. Piper Theater in Scottsdale, AZ

April 21st @ Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA

April 22nd @ Rio Theater in Santa Cruz, CA

April 24th @ Neptune Theatre in Seattle, WA

April 25th @ The Egyptian Theatre in Boise, ID

April 26th @ Revolution Hall in Portland, OR

May 12th @ The Joy Theater in New Orleans, LA

May 13th @ Winspear Opera House in Dallas, TX

May 15th @ Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN (JUST ANNOUNCED!)

May 16th @ Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN (JUST ANNOUNCED!)

Related Stories

Old Crow Medicine Show, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Lead Moon River At Sea Lineup

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Announce Medicine 10th Anniversary Tour

Drew & Ellie Holcomb Add Ryman Date To Memory Bank Tour

Drew & Ellie Holcomb Take 'High Seas' With New Song

News > Holcomb