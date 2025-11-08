Dropkick Murphys Honor Unsung 9/11 Hero With 'A Hero Among Many' Video

(AM Media) Dropkick Murphys have just released a video for their new single "A Hero Among Many," one of the 5 bonus tracks included on the band's expanded digital version of their For The People album.

"A Hero Among Many" pays tribute to 9/11 hero Welles Crowther ("The Man In The Red Bandana"), an equities trader, volunteer firefighter and Boston College alumnus who lost his life while saving others during the collapse of the World Trade Center in New York City, where he worked. Months after the tragedy, many survivors realized the person who saved them, "the man in the red bandana," was Crowther. Dropkick Murphys' powerful and inspirational video, directed by Dark Details, recounts Welles' courageous actions that fateful day, and shows examples of many people who have been inspired by his actions and the unique ways in which they have honored him.

Dropkick Murphys' Ken Casey explains, "We are happy this song can bring attention to the actions of a real life hero who gave his own life to help others."

Related Stories

Dropkick Murphys Reveal 2026 For The People...In The Pit St. Patrick's Day Tour Details

Dropkick Murphys Reveal 2026 St. Patrick's Day Weekend Celebration Plans

Dropkick Murphys Share Emotional Tribute With 'Chesterfields And Aftershave' Video

Dropkick Murphys Deliver 'For The People'

News > Dropkick Murphys