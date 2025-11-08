Ella Langley Joined By ERNEST and Jo Dee Messina At Sold-Out Ryman Debut

(Columbia) Multi-platinum, chart-topping, and award-winning singer-songwriter Ella Langley lit up the historic Ryman Auditorium on Thursday night, kicking off the sold-out, two-night finale of her still hungover tour with an explosive performance that proved why she's one of country music's most exciting rising forces.

From the first note, Ella had the crowd on its feet - tearing through fan favorites from her debut EP Excuse The Mess, all the hits from her album hungover, covers of Gretchen Wilson's "Here for the Party" and Toby Keith's "Wish I Didn't Know Now", and her newest breakout single "Choosin' Texas."

Rising country artist Kaitlin Butts, who opened the show, joined Ella for a high-energy duet of the sassy and empowering hungover anthem "cowboy friends."

Chart-topping hitmaker ERNEST then took the stage with Ella for a special performance of the unreleased track "Loving Life Again."

In a show-stopping moment, Ella welcomed country icon Jo Dee Messina to the stage for a powerhouse duet on her classic "Lesson in Leavin'", bridging eras of bold, unapologetic women in country music.

Before closing out the night with her second country radio #1 hit "weren't for the wind", Ella brought her co-writer Aaron Raitiere to the stage to perform their award-winning hit song "you look like you love me."

Related Stories

Ella Langley Shares New Song 'Choosin' Texas'

Ella Langley Returns To No. 1 With 'Weren't For the Wind'

Ella Langley Teams With Hardy For 'Never Met Anyone Like You'

Ella Langley and Zach Top To Perform At 60th ACM Awards

News > Ella Langley