Goldfinger Return With New Song 'Chasing Amy'

(BHM) Los Angeles-based ska-punk legends Goldfinger are back with their brand new single "Chasing Amy," out now via Big Noise and distributed through Virgin Music. The track marks the next electrifying chapter for a band whose impact on the alternative and punk music scenes remains as vital as ever.

"CHASING AMY" channels Goldfinger's signature blend of buzzy guitars, anthemic choruses, and that unmistakable ska-punk bounce, but with a renewed sense of urgency. The lyrics explore themes of yearning, chasing what once felt certain, and the intensity of the pursuit itself.

Recorded with the band's trademark DIY spirit and tight, high-voltage production, the single is a celebration of everything that has made Goldfinger a cornerstone of punk music for over two decades: infectious hooks, kinetic energy, and a lyrical edge that cuts deep. Produced by longtime frontman and sonic architect John Feldmann, "CHASING AMY" delivers a rush of nostalgia while propelling the band's sound into exciting new territory, a reminder that Goldfinger's creative fire shows no signs of fading.

Following a resurgence of attention and renewed creative momentum, Goldfinger continues to solidify their legacy as one of the genre's most enduring acts. With hundreds of millions of global streams, a dedicated fanbase spanning generations, and 1.5 Monthly Listeners on Spotify, a social following of 100K Instagram followers, 309K Facebook followers, 22.9K X followers, and 113K YouTube subscribers, the band's influence remains undeniable. Their music continues to soundtrack both the rise of ska-punk's new wave and the timeless chaos of growing up, proving that for Goldfinger, the chase is far from over.

This winter, Goldfinger is hitting the road on a North American tour, bringing their signature high-energy live show to fans nationwide.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

Dec 19 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA **

Dec 20 - The NoVa - Norfolk, VA **

Jan 16 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO +

Jan 17 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN +

Feb 12 - Culture Room - Fort Lauderdale, FL +

Feb 13 - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL +

Feb 14 - Jannus Live - Saint Petersburg, FL +

** with The Suicide Machines

+ with Unwritten Law & Zebrahead

Related Stories

blink-182's Mark Hoppus Fuels Goldfinger's New Song 'Freaking Out A Bit'

Goldfinger and Less Than Jake Take On Post Malone's 'I Had Some Help'

Sublime, 311, Goldfinger, Story of the Year To Rock Brightside Music Festival

News > Goldfinger