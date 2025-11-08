Ian Munsick Releases 'Prairie Lament' Video

(EBM) When Ian Munsick released his third studio album, Eagle Feather, in April, it was only natural that the project would open with an ode to the Wyoming native's home state, which has served as a major creative inspiration for him since he entered the music scene more than 10 years ago.

Since then, the 45 second interlude, "Prairie Lament," left fans demanding more. Today, the singer/songwriter is delivering, releasing a full 3:23 version of the track, available now.

"Prairie Lament" was written by Munsick and Jeremy Spillman, and depicts Munsick longingly declaring his love for Wyoming, and his desire to set his legacy there.

"Wyoming has always made me feel special. Not only as an artist/songwriter, but as a human being," Munsick shares. "I can't tell you how many times I've told someone where I was from and they've responded with 'I've never met anyone from Wyoming!' We are the least populated state in the country where peaceful isolation coexists with brutal ruggedness. Folks from the Cowboy State are self-reliant, humble, neighborly, and above all, rare.

"When I released my latest album Eagle Feather, I was surprised to find that one of the most popular songs turned out to be the 45 second intro track," he adds. "I figured it was time I finished what I started with 'Prairie Lament i' and release the full version. Wyoming, this one's for you."

Munsick recently set The Eagle Flies Free Tour for 2026. Beginning February 13 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the tour will feature 17 dates with special guests Lanie Gardner, Ben Haggard, Tyler Nance and Jake Worthington, highlighting one of the most distinctive voices in modern country music - and his distinctive modern-Western style.

The follow up to his 2025 Eagle Feather album, Munsick's The Eagle Flies Free Tour continues a streak of touring success for Munsick - including a history making turn at the famous Cheyenne Frontier Days in July.

Headlining the iconic rodeo and Western lifestyle celebration, Munsick became the first Wyoming native to secure top-billing of the event's musical lineup, playing songs from across his three albums - Coyote Cry, White Buffalo and Eagle Feather.

The Eagle Flies Free Tour Dates:

Friday, February 13 || Charlotte, NC || Coyote Joe's *

Saturday, February 14 || Atlanta, GA || Tabernacle *

Thursday, February 19 || Casper, WY || Ford Wyoming Center $

Friday, February 20 || Bozeman, MT || Brick Breeden Fieldhouse #

Saturday, February 21 || Idaho Falls, ID || Mountain America Center #

Tuesday, February 24 || Portland, OR || Roseland Theatre $

Thursday, February 26 || Kennewick, WA || Toyota Center #

Friday, February 27 || Missoula, MT || Adams Center #

Saturday, February 28 || Spokane, WA || FIC for the Art #

Tuesday, March 3 || Grand Island, NE || Heartland Event Center $

Thursday, March 5 || Fargo, ND || Scheels Arena #

Fridasy, March 6 || Brookings, SD || Dacotah Bank #

Saturday, March 7 || Mankato, MN || Grand Hall #

Friday, March 13 || Shipshewana, IN || Blue Gate Theatre (w/ local support)

Saturday, March 14 || Clear Lake, IA || Surf Ballroom (w/ local support)

Friday, March 27 || Helotes, TX || Floores Country Store (w/ local support)

Saturday, March 28 || Durant, OK || Choctaw Grand Theater ^

* w/ Lanie Gardner

# w/ Jake Worthington and Tyler Nance

$ w/ Tyler Nance

^ w/ Ben Haggard

