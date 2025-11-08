(Republic) Illenium joins forces with OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder for the brand-new single "With Your Love," available today via Republic Records. The emotionally charged dance-pop collaboration arrives alongside the announcement and pre-order of ILLENIUM's forthcoming studio album, ODYSSEY, set for release on February 6, 2026.
"With Your Love" unites ILLENIUM's signature, emotionally driven electronic production with Tedder's powerful vocals and unmistakable songwriting. The track introduces the next chapter in ILLENIUM's ever-evolving creative universe, following recent singles "Forever" featuring Tom Grennan & Alna and "In My Arms" with HAYLA, both early glimpses into ODYSSEY's sonic landscape, which fuses alternative pop and electronic elements through anthemic, story-driven soundscapes. Fans can also pre-order the ODYSSEY Lunar Ember 2LP, a limited-edition vinyl featuring a signed insert by ILLENIUM, available now alongside the album pre-save here.
Coinciding with the album, ILLENIUM will bring ODYSSEY to life through an exclusive nine-date residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, taking place March 5-7, 12-14, and April 2-4, 2026. Produced in partnership with Live Nation, the residency marks ILLENIUM's most ambitious live project to date, combining Sphere's groundbreaking visual and acoustic technology with bespoke creative direction by Berlin-based studio Woodblock, celebrated for its cinematic animation and immersive world-building.
ILLENIUM Launching Odyssey At Sphere Las Vegas
Illenium Recruits Tom Grennan & Alna For 'Forever'
Illenium Drops Stunning Sci-Fi Film 'Starfall'
Farewell Tour Not The End For Journey?- Ozzy Osbourne Planned New Album With Zakk Wylde- KISS Add Eric Singer To Las Vegas Event- Slash- Spiritbox- more
Jason Aldean Announces New Album 'Songs About Us'- Brad Paisley Shares Christmas Album - Ella Langley Joined By ERNEST and Jo Dee Messina At Ryman Debut- more
Illenium Taps OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder For 'With Your Love'- Goldfrapp Share 'Beautiful (Richard X Rework)'- Jack Johnson SURFILMUSIC Tour- more
Live Loud Fest Cruise Sets Sail with a Show by 311
Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Farewell Tour Not The End For Journey?
Ozzy Osbourne Planned New Album With Zakk Wylde
Parker Barrow Deliver 'Hold The Mash' EP
KISS Add Eric Singer To Las Vegas Event
Slash Streaming Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival
Spiritbox Earn Third Consecutive Grammy Nomination For Best Metal Performance
Mother Mother Rock 'Oh Ana' And Chappell Roan's 'Hot To Go' For Spotify
Kings of Leon Release First New EP In Over Two Decades