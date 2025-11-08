Illenium Taps OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder For 'With Your Love'

(Republic) Illenium joins forces with OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder for the brand-new single "With Your Love," available today via Republic Records. The emotionally charged dance-pop collaboration arrives alongside the announcement and pre-order of ILLENIUM's forthcoming studio album, ODYSSEY, set for release on February 6, 2026.

"With Your Love" unites ILLENIUM's signature, emotionally driven electronic production with Tedder's powerful vocals and unmistakable songwriting. The track introduces the next chapter in ILLENIUM's ever-evolving creative universe, following recent singles "Forever" featuring Tom Grennan & Alna and "In My Arms" with HAYLA, both early glimpses into ODYSSEY's sonic landscape, which fuses alternative pop and electronic elements through anthemic, story-driven soundscapes. Fans can also pre-order the ODYSSEY Lunar Ember 2LP, a limited-edition vinyl featuring a signed insert by ILLENIUM, available now alongside the album pre-save here.

Coinciding with the album, ILLENIUM will bring ODYSSEY to life through an exclusive nine-date residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, taking place March 5-7, 12-14, and April 2-4, 2026. Produced in partnership with Live Nation, the residency marks ILLENIUM's most ambitious live project to date, combining Sphere's groundbreaking visual and acoustic technology with bespoke creative direction by Berlin-based studio Woodblock, celebrated for its cinematic animation and immersive world-building.

