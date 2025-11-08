Jorjiana Teams With Lil Yachy For 'ILY XL'

(Atlantic) Jorjiana is back and bigger than ever with her latest visual for "ILY XL" featuring Lil Yachty, available everywhere on all major platforms. The high-energy video showcases Jorjiana and Yachty running the city in an extra-large kind of way, dripping confidence, charisma, and cinematic swagger from start to finish.

"ILY XL" continues Jorjiana's breakout run leading up to her highly anticipated mixtape 219, an unapologetic statement of dominance, versatility, and star power. Following her recent fan-favorite singles "Shark" and "Himothy," Jorjiana cements her reputation as one of the most magnetic new voices in hip-hop.

It's been a breakout year for the fast-rising artist, fresh off a nationwide tour supporting Jessie Murph, where she brought her undeniable personality to packed crowds across the country. The momentum from the tour has only amplified the buzz around Jorjiana as she readies her next chapter.

Directed by Launch Team x Kaiyah Napri, the "ILY XL" music video captures the duo's larger-than-life energy, big flexes, and bold moves embodying the track's message that celebrates vulnerability, devotion, and the courage to love out loud.

Stay tuned for 219 and expect more boundary-pushing visuals, bold storytelling, and a sound that's entirely Jorjiana's own.

Related Stories

Jorjiana And Rio Da Yung OG Team For 'Shark'

Jorjiana Premieres 'Time' Video

News > Jorjiana