Kings of Leon Release First New EP In Over Two Decades

(fcc) Kings of Leon are back with their first EP in over two decades. Simply named EP #2, the four-track project marks the band's first independent release on their own label, Love Tap Records, distributed by Virgin Music, and features their first ever self-produced recordings.

The new EP follows the band's recent hit collaborations with Zach Bryan "We're Onto Something" and "Bowery." "Bowery" debuted at #1 on Spotify in the US, and both songs received fan and critical acclaim. This summer, Bryan and the Kings joined forces at several sold-out stadium shows to debut live performances of both tracks.

Kings of Leon also recently announced that they will close out 2025 with two New Year's Eve shows in Las Vegas. Kings of Leon: Live in Las Vegas will take place on December 30 & 31, 2025 at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

