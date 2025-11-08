KISS Add Eric Singer To Las Vegas Event

(H&C) The reunion of the final era of KISS will be complete with Eric Singer added to the lineup for the KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas, taking place November 14-16, 2025, at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Singer will reunite with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Tommy Thayer for two Unmasked performances, one acoustic and one electric, marking the first time KISS has performed together since retiring from touring in 2023. Singer will also participate in a fan Q&A alongside Simmons, Stanley and Thayer, host a "Name that Tune" guitar and drum riff activity with Thayer, and sign the event poster as a gift for all guests. His addition comes as the KISS family and fans around the world honor the memory of founding guitarist Ace Frehley, whose creativity and influence helped define the band's unmistakable sound and legacy.

This special KISS Army fan event, co-produced by Pophouse, Topeka, and Vibee celebrates the band's five-decade career and the 50th anniversary of the KISS Army. In addition to the Unmasked performances and Singer's return, the weekend will include appearances from Quiet Riot, Pearcy DeMartini performing the music of RATT, Bruce Kulick, Sebastian Bach, Black 'N Blue, Kuarantine, School of Rock and more.

Fans can look forward to Q&A sessions with members of KISS, longtime manager Doc McGhee, producers Eddie Kramer and Bob Ezrin, photographer Lynn Goldsmith, and KISS Army founders Bill Starkey and Jay Evans, along with interactive activities, meet & greets, photo ops, and other unique fan experiences honoring KISS's unmatched legacy.

Vibee Experience Packages include a three-night stay at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, premium access to all performances and panels, curated gifts, a signed event poster, and collectible memorabilia. For more information and to secure your package for KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas, visit KISSKruiseVegas.com.

