Mother Mother Rock 'Oh Ana' And Chappell Roan's 'Hot To Go' For Spotify

(Warner) Mother Mother return with a pair of special recordings made exclusively for the Spotify Singles Program: a gleefully chaotic cover of Chappell Roan's "Hot To Go!" and a blistering, extended remake of their fan-favorite 2007 song "Oh Ana." Listen to Mother Mother's Spotify Singles set here.

The Spotify Singles program, which allows artists to record reimagined tracks or covers in Spotify's studios, has produced nearly 1,000 recordings from over 750 artists in over 45 countries worldwide and amassed over 10 billion collective streams since 2016.

The release follows a wild run of highly successful headlining dates and festival stops that have taken the globally celebrated five-piece across North America, the U.K., and Europe. The Spotify Singles are something of a thank you to the fans who supported them en route - Mother Mother performed both songs live to rapturous response. Recorded at the renowned Armoury Studios in the band's hometown of Vancouver, the new tracks capture the unpredictable group's explosive energy and incredible chemistry.

After months of playing Chappell's hit in their live set, Mother Mother lovingly deconstructed "HOT TO GO!" and rebuild it from parts: bent guitar and thrumming bass, police sirens and overdriven synths, eerie backing vocals and a chant-along cheer that hits with metal-like heft. It's pummelling, deliriously fun, and an open call to thrash along at home: "Snap and clap and touch your toes / Raise your hands, now body roll / H-O-T T-O G-O."

Meanwhile, "Oh Ana" kicks off as it always has - with frontman Ryan Guldemond's heaving breath - before opening up to a fuller, crisper sound that underscores all of the song's shifting time signatures and thrilling stylistic swerves. The instruments jump out of the speakers and the vocals swoop and soar through the mix, adding to the manic urgency of the original. Close listeners will notice that the song's length has been extended by a full 30 seconds, making room for massive prog-rock freakout of a finish.

Spotify Singles Program tracks follow the June release of Mother Mother's momentous tenth studio album, Nostalgia, - conceived and released as part of their 20th anniversary as a band - which delivers a creative palette as simultaneously expansive and cohesive as they've ever offered. The new album fosters the spirit of total originality that fans know and love, while also pushing Mother Mother's musicality, lyricism, and aesthetics to new peaks. The dozen songs contained within are heartfelt, brazen, dark, and wild, fractaling intense themes through the vibrant imagery of otherworldly landscapes and mythical creatures.

Nostalgia was led by the playfully controversial "FINGER," which interrogates a series of societal absurdities over an off-kilter, distinctly Mother Mother brand of post-glam and alt-rock. The single came with a suitably insane music video that pointedly pokes fun at domestic expectation, directed by long-time collaborator Sterling Larose (Snotty Nose Rez Kids, SonReal, Claire Rosinkranz). After that came "ON AND ON (Song for Jasmin)," a true platonic love letter from Ryan to his bandmate Jasmin Parkin.

