Parker Barrow Deliver 'Hold The Mash' EP

(Noble) Nashville-based, blues-soaked Southern rockers Parker Barrow just released their new 5-track EP Hold the Mash on Wednesday November 5th, which marks the band's first release since their debut album Jukebox Gypsies (2023) and features the previously released 2025 singles "Make It" and "Novocaine".

The EP also includes the new single "The Healer", and two more new songs "Glass Eyes Crying" and "Olivia Lane." The band celebrated the EP's arrival by sharing a music video for "The Healer".

"The recording process for the EP was a completely new experience, unlike anything we've done before," says Parker Barrow's lead singer Megan Kane. "With guitarist Alex Bender joining the creative songwriting journey with us, everything felt refreshed and reimagined. Balancing our touring schedule while carving out time to record came with its own challenges. Watching the songs grow from voice memos, to fleshing out ideas in the basement of our house to finished recordings has been incredibly rewarding."

Of new single "The Healer", drummer Dylan Turner comments "It's an exciting track because it shows a brand-new side of Parker Barrow," says Dylan Turner. "Our music has always been groove based, and guitar driven, but this track called for something different. It features Eric Safka's psychedelic-tinged organ solo which sets it apart from the rest of the tracks we've released so far."

"Olivia Lane is a personal favourite of mine off of the EP," says guitarist Alex Bender. "The track gradually builds using various textures and dynamics until it climaxes when the full band features on the final chorus. The first single we released from the Mash EP, 'Make It', is a hard-hitting rock song that crashes in, and doesn't let up until the final drum fill. Creating diverse styles of music on the EP shows depth and musicality that is very characteristic of who we are as a band."

Hold The Mash arrives just as Parker Barrow embark on a UK tour supporting Canadian rockers The Damn Truth on November 12th.

In February 2026 the band will set sail on the sold-out Rock Legends XIII Cruise from Fort Lauderdale to Turks and Caicos, joining Gene Simmons, Blue Oyster Cult, REO Speedwagon, The Guess Who, Uriah Heep, Loverboy, The Outlaws, Eric Burden and the Animals, and many more.

