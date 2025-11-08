Patrick Davis Taps The Blind Boys of Alabama, Kim Richey, Channing Wilson And More

(BHM) Acclaimed singer-songwriter Patrick Davis, known for his heartfelt lyrics, and deep Southern roots crafting songs for iconic artists such as Guy Clark, Jimmy Buffett, and Darius Rucker, is thrilled to share his new album, Carolina When I Die Deluxe Edition.

The release of Carolina When I Die Deluxe Edition serves as a continuation and a deeper exploration of the themes and sounds that shaped the original album released last year.

The Deluxe edition provides fans with an intimate and expanded listening experience including a stripped-back live solo acoustic version of "Wrong Side of the Tracks" recorded with Branford Marsailis, and five exclusive "Original Work Tape" recordings from the day, and moment, the songs were written that offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the creative process.

Among the highlights of the Deluxe Edition are special collaborations with The Blind Boys of Alabama on the title track "Carlina When I Die," as well as "Only Heaven Knows" featuring Kim Richey. Stream the album here

