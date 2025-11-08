Sevendust's Morgan Rose Fuels Horizon Theory's 'Transcendence'

(OMG) Horizon Theory has released their new single "Transcendence", featuring Morgan Rose of Sevendust on both guest vocals and drums, available now via Mindful Recordings.
"Transcendence" marks the first single from Horizon Theory's upcoming full-length album, Mission Control, slated for release in March 2026. Accompanied by a visualizer, the track delivers an atmospheric and hard-hitting sonic experience.
Produced by Morgan Rose, mixed by Chris Dawson and mastered by Kris Crummett, the single delivers a polished sound that rivals some of modern rock's most powerful productions.
Josh Harrington, the band's vocalist shares, "'Transcendence' is a song that I think everyone can relate to. It's basically about a relationship that implodes. Love lost and questions unanswered. Something we've all been through at some point in our lives. It features Morgan on drums and backing vocals also!"
He adds, "This will be our first release working with a producer and until we toured with Sevendust we hadn't really considered it. While we were on the road with them Morgan mentioned getting in the studio and putting an album together. To say we were pumped at the opportunity is an understatement! Working with Morgan was an awesome experience and a great way for us to expand our sound with some fresh ideas in the studio. We can't wait for you to hear the rest of the album Mission Control!"
Morgan Rose comments, "I had the best time working with these guys. The songs are amazing. Lyrically, and musically, I have no doubt people will relate to it in a big way".
Horizon Theory Share New Song 'Can't Save Me'
Horizon Theory Have 'Nowhere To Go' Ahead Of Cold and Orgy Tour
Horizon Theory Cover Flobots Classic 'Handlebars'
Horizon Theory Deliver 'Darkness'
