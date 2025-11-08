Slash Streaming Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival

(Prime PR) Slash has released his new live album and concert film Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival via earMUSIC. On Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival, SLASH and his Blues Ball band deliver the blues like it's meant to be heard - loud, live, and dangerous.

Captured at the Mission Ballroom in Denver during the inaugural S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Blues tour in July 2024, the project showcases SLASH and his Blues Ball at their most raw and powerful, delivering a set that blends grit, soul, and reverence for the blues legends who shaped rock history. The live performance is interwoven with candid behind-the-scenes interviews in which SLASH reflects on his lifelong connection to the blues, sharing stories that illuminate the roots of his artistry. The Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival live album and concert film is available worldwide now in retail stores and online as 2CD+DVD Digipak, 2CD+Blu-ray Digipak and on Heavyweight Black 3LP Gatefold through earMUSIC, view all album packages here. Blues fans can also rent and purchase the Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival concert film starting today on Amazon Prime Video and AppleTV.

The live album and concert film arrives alongside the recent live single "Crossroads (Live)," a blistering reinterpretation of Robert Johnson's classic that captures the spirit of the Delta blues while infusing it with SLASH's unmistakable guitar tone and the band's deep groove. Following the success of "Oh Well (Live)," SLASH continues to honor the past while pushing the blues forward, channeling timeless influences through his own firepower.

Slash's Blues Ball features SLASH on lead and rhythm guitar, joined by longtime collaborator Teddy "ZigZag" Andreadis (keyboards, harmonica, vocals), Tash Neal (rhythm guitar, vocals), Johnny Griparic (bass, backing vocals), and Michael Jerome (drums).Together, they tear through a blistering set of blues standards and rock staples, paying tribute to icons like Bukka White, Howlin' Wolf, Booker T. & the MG's, Fleetwood Mac, Freddie King, The Temptations, T-Bone Walker, Hoyt Axton, Robert Johnson, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Bob Dylan, and Elmore James, while also debuting SLASH's original composition "Metal Chestnut."

