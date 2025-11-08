Spiritbox Earn Third Consecutive Grammy Nomination For Best Metal Performance

(PAA) Spiritbox have been nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards for their track "Soft Spine." This marks the band's third consecutive nomination in the category, following 2024's "Jaded" and 2025's "Cellar Door."

Released March 7 via Pale Chord / Rise Records, Spiritbox's latest album Tsunami Sea debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums and #26 on the Billboard 200, reaffirming the band's status as one of the most innovative and genre-fluid acts in modern music. Across its 11 tracks, Tsunami Sea balances explosive power with ethereal precision, anchored by Courtney LaPlante's genre-defying vocal range and Mike Stringer's visionary guitar craftsmanship.

The album includes the GRAMMY-nominated track "Soft Spine" which has become one of the band's most celebrated releases to date, showcasing their signature blend of intensity and emotion.

It's been a monumental year for the band. Spiritbox reunited with Megan Thee Stallion for their second collaboration, "TYG," featured on Megan's MEGAN: ACT II. LaPlante joined Megan onstage for a show-stopping performance of the track at Coachella 2025, bringing the genre worlds of metal and hip-hop together in electrifying fashion. Meanwhile, guitarist Mike Stringer unveiled his first-ever signature guitar line with Aristides, The STX Collection.

LaPlante's influence also continued to expand beyond Spiritbox. She lent her voice to Riot Games' official cinematic theme "Ties That Bind" for game 2XKO, featured on BABYMETAL's "My Queen" from their historic album Metal Forth (debuted at #9 on the Billboard 200), and appeared alongside Poppy and Amy Lee of Evanescence on the powerhouse collaboration "End Of You" (#1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs & #6 on Spotify's Viral 50 US chart).

Capping off an already remarkable run, Spiritbox also earned their first RIAA Gold certification this year for their breakthrough single "Circle With Me."

Spiritbox will hit the road this fall for part two of their North American headline tour, produced by Live Nation, with support from Periphery and Honey Revenge.

