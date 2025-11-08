The Commoners Share New Single 'Just Watch Me'

(Noble) The Commoners are pleased to release their brand-new single "Just Watch Me". The high-octane rockin' single is available on all streaming platforms as the band prepares to return to the UK in December 2025 for a 10-date headline tour that will feature alt-rock duo Candar as special guests.
"Just Watch Me is the moment you stop apologizing for the weight on your shoulders and lean into it," says The Commoners' guitarist Ross Hayes Citrullo. "The main guitar riff feels like a rising charge, before the chorus kicks the doors open, and a jam section that refuses to back down. It's a statement piece for the stage. We're looking forward to playing it live on tour."
The new single is a bold, defiant anthem about ownership, resilience, and stepping into leadership when the moment calls. The lyrics rally against self-doubt - "If you think the crown weighs heavy on me, you ain't been listening... "I'm making up a task force, the likes you've never seen."
Musically, "Just Watch Me" transitions from reflective verses into a hook-rich chorus before a searing guitar solo, built for big rooms and louder nights.
North Devon alt-rock duo Candar join the tour as special guests, bringing melodic vocals, gritty guitar riffs, and bombastic drums. Fresh from two Glastonbury appearances and a sold-out UK/Ireland run with Boa in 2024, they're primed to light up the stage each night.
"The UK has become a second home for us," says The Commoners' bassist, Ben Spiller. "Over the last few years, we've had the pleasure of rocking dozens of shows over the course of five unforgettable UK tours and festivals."
The new single and December UK tour follows hot on the heels of the live album The Commoners - Live in the UK. Featuring nine explosive tracks, the live album captures expanded performances from the band's explosive 2024 UK tour.
