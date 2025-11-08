Trey Calloway Channels 90s Country With 'Make That Move'

(2911) Country artist and award-winning singer-songwriter Trey Calloway is set to release his latest single, "Make That Move," a bold and heartfelt nod to the grit and charm of '90s country music.
The single captures the energy and emotion of classic country storytelling, paired with Calloway's modern edge and unmistakable vocal power. Blending traditional instrumentation with a contemporary polish, "Make That Move" brings back the kind of drive and authenticity that defined a generation of country hits while showcasing Calloway's growth as both an artist and a songwriter.
"'Make That Move' is a high-energy country song with a funky edge and infectious groove," says Calloway. "It's about a guy who'll do anything for his girl, and he's working up the nerve to make things a little more personal. I hope it's relatable and fresh and that listeners feel that spark from the very first beat."
Trey Calloway is entering an exciting new chapter, signing a new booking deal with industry veteran Jeff Hill, CEO/owner of 1271 Entertainment and new management with Jerry Hines. With this team in place, Trey is ready to grow his reach and continue building on the momentum he's created. Big things are ahead for the rising country artist.
Calloway has been making waves across the country music scene, recently earning features in leading outlets including Whiskey Riff, American Songwriter, Center Stage Magazine, Cowboys & Indians, and RFD-TV. With his distinctive blend of authentic storytelling and Southern charm, Trey Calloway continues to draw in fans and critics alike. Currently back in the studio, he's crafting new music that stays true to his signature sound while exploring fresh creative territory. Following the buzz of his latest music video, "Must Have Had a Good Time," Trey is riding strong momentum with more new releases on the way.
