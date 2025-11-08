Victoria Teams With Pablo Vittar & Isabella Lovestory For 'KILLA' New Single

(Arista) Victoria returns with "Killa", a seismic new single featuring Brazilian icon Pabllo Vittar and Honduran avant-pop artist Isabella Lovestory. Blending baile funk, reggaeton, and futuristic dance production, "Killa" is a declaration of self-empowerment, seduction, and sonic dominance - a genre-defying club anthem that unites three of the most daring voices in international pop.

"I'm a killa, killa, killa," teases the opening vocal, as Isabella Lovestory's sugar-coated delivery sliding into a storm of percussion and bass. The production feels alive - all jump-up beats, sweaty synths, and triball tension. There's no pretense here: "Killa" is pure heat, all attitude, all movement, all pleasure.

Anchoring the collaboration, Victoria channels her signature funk-meets-techno style with a blend of sharp-edged storytelling and bold experimentation. Known for crafting music that bridges electronic sounds from collaborations with Ashnikko to Tommy Genesis, VICTORIA continues to push forward with "KILLA", her most audacious release to date.

Joining her is Pabllo Vittar, Brazil's groundbreaking drag artist and one of Latin music's most influential voices. With a career that has redefined pop culture across borders, Vittar brings unrelenting energy and charisma to "KILLA", amplifying its spirit of liberation and defiance. Her vibrant vocals and larger-than-life persona elevate the track into a full-blown dancefloor explosion, bridging global audiences through rhythm and pride.

Completing the trio, Isabella Lovestory - the Honduran artist rewriting the rules of reggaeton and pop - infuses the track with her distinct blend of sensuality and surrealism. Known for her fearless lyrics, playful femininity, and art-punk aesthetic, Lovestory adds an intoxicating edge to "KILLA", embodying the tension between sweetness and danger that defines the song's core.

Related Stories

Frank Beard Returns To ZZ Top's Elevation Tour

Maria Muldaur Salutes Her Blues Mentor on 'One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey'

Davido And Victoria Monet Share 'Offa Me' Video

Bachman-Turner Overdrive Gearing Up For Back In Overdrive Tour

News > Victoria