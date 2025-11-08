Vienna Vienna Mixes 80s Pop With Indie Rock With 'Idle Hands'

(PAA) Vienna Vienna returns with his bold new single, "Idle Hands," out today via PULSE Records and Pete Wentz's DCD2 Records. Marked by sardonic wit and sonic flair, the track sees Vienna Vienna continuing to blur the lines between humor and honesty, crafting his most vibrant and unpredictable release yet.

Blending an upbeat 80s pop feel with modern indie rock influences, "Idle Hands" pulses with playful synths, heartbeat drums, distorted guitars, and infectious hand claps. The result is a vibrant, chaotic groove underscored by sardonic lyricism - anchored by the hook, "My idle hands keep me occupied all the time / I failed to launch like the rocket man in my mind."

Throughout the song, Vienna Vienna unleashes a stream of surreal, self-aware verses juxtaposing absurdist humor with existential bite. It's a track that captures the restless motion of modern life, equal parts cathartic and tongue-in-cheek.

When asked about the inspiration behind the song, Vienna Vienna shared, "Change lies at your footsteps, not your fingertips. The connection you hope to find is out 'there', and trust me it's worth it. So when you're done trying to change the heart and mind of a guy with an anonymous profile pic let me know. We're building a community over here and we'd genuinely love to have you "

"Idle Hands" follows Vienna Vienna's recent single "Company Hunting," a shimmering, 1975-esque track co-written with hitmaker Justin Tranter (Chappell Roan, Imagine Dragons, Julia Michaels, Justin Bieber). That release showcased his ability to turn personal narratives into bold, hook-driven statements, an energy that continues to evolve with this latest offering.

