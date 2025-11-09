Adrien Nunez Shares New Single 'Over Again'

(Warner) Quickly emerging as a creative outlier and artist-to-watch, buzzing country phenomenon Adrien Nunez shares a new single entitled "Over Again", out now via Warner Records.
"Over Again" spotlights the nuances of his distinct signature style. Nunez co-wrote the song with Grant Averill and Peter Fenn, who also produced the track. Nunez's delicate delivery brushes up against lightly plucked acoustic guitar, and he recalls, "Fourth of July with the fire in our eyes. Every time that I walk by, you know it takes me back."
The energy builds as he reaches into the past and attempts to hold onto the one that got away before she slips through his fingers again, making a promise on the chorus, "If I could go back in time, you know I'd go back and find you." It's an upbeat and undeniable unrequited love anthem.
It also continues what's shaping up to be an impressive run for the rapidly rising troubadour. He kicked off the fall with "808s & 6 Strings" which has garnered over 1 million streams and counting.
