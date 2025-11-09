Agnostic Front Take It Back To CBGB With 'Sunday Matinee' Video

(C Squared) NYC's legendary hardcore pioneers Agnostic Front have released the official video for "Sunday Matinee", a nostalgic yet hard-hitting anthem from their brand-new album Echoes in Eternity via Reigning Phoenix Music.

Frontman Roger Miret shares: "In this song, we celebrate the gathering of friends, families and the joyous times when we all looked forward to our Sunday Matinee. Specifically, the days gone of the 'classic' CBGB Sunday line ups, where we made lifelong bonds with show attendees and all the visiting Hardcore/Punk bands! Basically, true social media at its finest!"

Echoes in Eternity captures Agnostic Front's trademark energy: a fusion of raw aggression and unflinching honesty. From explosive riffs to socially charged lyrics, the album is both a reflection and a rallying cry for a world still fighting for unity, justice, and authenticity.

With decades of influence on the global hardcore scene, Agnostic Front continue to uphold their legacy as one of the most vital and uncompromising voices in punk music. Echoes in Eternity reaffirms their status as cultural torchbearers, channeling the same spirit that sparked from New York's Lower East Side to inspire generations worldwide.

