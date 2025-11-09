Alison Nichols Honors Cousin Joe Diffie With Release Of 'John Deere Green'

(BBR) One of BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville's newest rising stars, Alison Nichols, releases her heartfelt cover of Joe Diffie's classic hit "John Deere Green". A cousin of the late country legend, Nichols brings new life to the 90s staple with fresh vocals and a deeply personal connection, honoring her family's legacy while carving out her own place in country music.

"I feel like I've been moving to Nashville my whole life, working toward putting music out into the world, and I can't believe it's finally happening," shares Nichols. "Releasing 'John Deere Green' is such a full-circle moment. My version is a tribute to my late cousin Joe Diffie, who made the song famous in the 90s, and it's been such an inspiration knowing someone in my own family lived the dream I've imagined for so long. Recording it feels like honoring both him and the genre that shaped me.

Written by the legendary Dennis Linde, "John Deere Green" has become one of country music's most enduring love stories. Nichols' version, produced by Will Rambeaux, captures the heart of the original while introducing her own spark, proving that the storytelling tradition of country music runs in her blood. The Georgia-born, Texas-raised artist has already made waves with viral moments on TikTok and anchored a grassroots following via dynamic performances.

