Big Big Train Announce First Ever Narrative Concept Album 'Woodcut' With The First Single 'The Artist'

(Royal Avenue Media) Big Big Train, the award-winning, international progressive rock band, will issue their 16th studio album via InsideOutMusic on February 6th, 2026. Woodcut is a landmark release for the international group, whose line-up draws together members from England, Scotland, Italy, the USA, Sweden and Norway, in that it marks their first ever full-length conceptual piece - quite a statement given the musical depth and storytelling qualities of a band formed in Bournemouth way back in 1990. Woodcut is a continuous narrative exploring creativity, sacrifice and the thin line between inspiration and madness.

The band recently teased the new record with the launch of a short passage of music, which can now be revealed as the album's introductory piece 'Inkwell Black'. Today they are also pleased to reveal the first single from the album, 'The Artist', which is accompanied by a stunning video created by Crystal Spotlight.

Bassist Gregory Spawton comments: "Woodcut tells the story of a character we call The Artist, who is struggling with his creativity and with life. One day he is able to fashion a woodcut which he considers to be beautiful and different. Maybe it's a dream or maybe it's real life, but he finds himself stepping into the woodcut scene and into an alternative world."

Woodcut sees all seven band members making stunning contributions, with frontman Alberto Bravin taking the lead as producer: "This time it's kind of a new statement for the band. 'Woodcut' is a big step forward for us," Bravin comments. With more than 400 individual recorded tracks of music to edit, streamline and piece together, and also with the connectivity of the album's storyline and its themed instrumental sections to consider, this was a task of gargantuan proportions.

"I felt a huge sense of relief when Alberto took over as producer," says Spawton, the band's final original co-founding member. "Although this is only Alberto's second studio album with BBT, he is very aware of the traditions of the band and has also brought his own sense of energy to the music."

Woodcut feels like a Big Big Train record quite unlike any that came before-an assured union of music, storytelling and visual invention. The album is graced with a striking cover design from Dorset (England) based artist Robin Mackenzie - a black and white woodcut print, of course, derived from a woodcut which the band commissioned from him specifically for the album.

Available as a Limited CD + Blu-ray edition, including extensive liner notes as well as Dolby Atmos & 5.1 Surround Sound mixes by Shawn Dealey of Sweetwater Studios, the album will also be available as a stunning Gatefold 180g 2LP with special embossed cover, Standard CD Jewelcase & Digitally in both Stereo and Dolby Atmos versions.

Featuring 16 tracks across 66-minutes of runtime, Woodcut feels epic without outstaying its welcome. From the intimacy of 'Inkwell Black' to the grandeur of 'Counting Stars', Woodcut is a defiant analogue statement in a digital age-a handcrafted, deeply human exploration of art, faith and endurance.

