Caligula's Horse Stream Expanded 'Bloom' Album For 10th Anniversary

(Royal Avenue Media) Caligula's Horse are marking a major milestone with the release of the 10th anniversary edition of their breakthrough album "Bloom". Released originally in 2015, "Bloom" was a defining moment for the Brisbane-based band and delivered an emotionally rich, sonically vibrant piece that left its mark on the modern progressive landscape.

Now, 10 years later, the digital reissue shines with four additional bonus tracks from the original recording sessions, offering fans a glimpse into the creative process that made Bloom the record it is today. The physical reissue features the new artwork created by Chris Mangos.

The band shares about the release: "10 years ago, we released Bloom into the world - an incredibly special album that would become a statement as to who we are as a band and as people. It made manifest the message and the meaning we would carry wherever the music took us on this exhausting and exhilarating ride around the globe. At the time, we could never have imagined the impact that it would have on us and our career, nor could we have predicted the love Bloom would receive as it reached all of you. The number of people we've met over the years for whom this album holds a special place has been overwhelming, and we're truly humbled and gratified as we reach this milestone.

"We hope that in times of struggle, Bloom will continue to be there for you.

Remember: You have what you need in you. Just let it grow." Stream it here

