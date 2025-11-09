David Guetta Earns Grammy Nomination For 'Golden (David Guetta REM/X)'

(Warner) Two-time GRAMMY winning DJ/Producer David Guetta has earned a nomination for the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards for his hit "Golden (David Guetta REM/X) from the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters" in Best Remixed Recording. This marks Guetta's 15th career Grammy nomination, the latest milestone in his storied career.

Guetta most recently teamed up with multi-platinum artist Teddy Swims, and record-smashing pop artist Tones And I for their new single "Gone Gone Gone," out now via Warner Records. The new single is a soaring soul-pop tribute to the powerful pull of toxic love driven by undeniable dance-floor rhythms and clap-along gospel energy. Upon release it was the #1 most added song at Top 40 and Hot AC Radio and has quickly been climbing the charts.

"Gone Gone Gone" is only the latest monumental moment in a nonstop year for Guetta, who was crowned The World's No.1 DJ by DJ Mag - an honor he's now claimed five times. Last month he wrapped up four months of Ibiza residencies, including his legendary F*** Me I'm Famous! series at Ushuaïa on Mondays and his ambitious new Galactic Circus show at UNVRS on Fridays. In 2025, he also began an exclusive two-year residency at the Fountainbleau Las Vegas, performing both at the LIV Nightclub and LIV Beach dayclub.

Guetta has also dropped what feels like countless collaborations, remixes, and original hits this year, including "TOGETHER" with HYPATON and Bonnie Tyler, "A Better World" with Cedric Gervais and he reunited with 9x GRAMMY-nominated superstar Sia for the powerful single, "Beautiful People," which hit #1 on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart, giving Guetta his record-breaking 18th chart-topper at Dance Radio. He has the most #1s since the chart first began in 2003. He also served up a dynamic official Remix of buzzing multiplatinum country phenomenon Dasha's "Not At This Party."

