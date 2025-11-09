Drake Milligan Shares 'Tumbleweed' Video

(BBR) Drake Milligan releases his highly anticipated sophomore album, Tumbleweed, out everywhere now. Produced by Trent Willmon, Tumbleweed includes 14 tracks that perfectly combine traditional Texas country, Western swing, and modern Nashville stylings, while showcasing Milligan's timeless musicality. In tandem with the release, Milligan drops the brand new, official music video to the album's title track .

"This is the type of album I've always wanted to make," says Milligan. "Tumbleweed has many different influences and therefore takes a lot of chances. It captures just about everything I love about Country music, and I'm thrilled to finally be getting it out there for the world to hear."

This record touts Milligan's impressive versatility through his captivating storytelling skills in songs like "Hard Headed Cowboy," his ability to tug on your heart strings in "Lonely:30," and his clever cheekiness in "Goodbye Ain't All That Bad." In the closing number, "How Much Beer," Milligan taps fellow Texan, Randall King, for an ode to the working man's watering hole. Written by Milligan, Luke Laird, and Brice Long, the track is a twangy salute to the blue-collar beer champion, his barstool, and the neon lights.

The title track, released in September, will be spotlighted on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday when Drake performs "Tumbleweed" in the broadcast. The release also hit #8 on the UK Country Radio Airplay chart. Upcoming international dates include Paris and Brussels in March 2026, plus C2C Festival stops in Rotterdam, Berlin, London, Glasgow, and Belfast. Having been on the road throughout 2025 opening for Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, and Luke Bryan, Milligan will kick off "The Tumbleweed World Tour" with a headlining show at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl on November 11, which will also serve as his official album release party. He will also celebrate the release of Tumbleweed with a pop-up performance at Ole Red in Orlando, FL on Saturday, November 8, a second show in the market as he'll be onstage at the KIA Center opening for Lainey Wilson earlier that night. Attendees will get an intimate glimpse into his reimagined show ahead of "The Tumbleweed World Tour."

