G Herbo Reveals 'Emergency' Video

(Republic) G Herbo releases his highly anticipated album Lil Herb today via Machine Entertainment Group / Republic Records. The 15-track project is a full-circle moment, returning to the hunger, urgency, and perspective that shaped his earliest work while bringing closure to the era that first introduced him as "Lil Herb." A homecoming in both sound and spirit, the album marks a return to the foundation that made him.

Alongside the release, G Herbo unveils the video for "Emergency," a stirring reimagining of Wyclef Jean's "911." The song carries such gravity that Clef himself stepped back into the frame, offering a rare verse that turns the record into a centerpiece. Directed by LVTRKevin, the cinematic visuals unfold against a stark black, shadow-heavy backdrop that mirrors the tension, grief, and survival instinct of the Windy City. It nods to the reality of growing up fast where kids receive guns before guidance and are forced to make adult decisions without direction. The framing is simple and stripped-down, keeping the focus on the weight behind the words and the lived experience that shaped them.

Riding the momentum of a milestone summer, G Herbo first teased the album with the explosive lead single "Reason,"produced by platinum-selling hitmaker Don Cannon. The record captures Herbo at his most commanding, asserting his influence with lines like "Everybody got a bag and I'm the reason in my section," further cementing his staying power as he steps boldly into a new chapter. Herbo followed with "Whatever U Want" featuring fellow Chicago mainstay Jeremih, a confident and soulful release that brings warmth and emotional dimension to the project. Together, the two singles reveal the duality at the core of Lil Herb; unflinching and reflective in equal measure, setting the tone for the album.

Lil Herb takes G Herbo into his most personal terrain yet. Fellow 2016 XXL Freshman Anderson .Paak appears on "Thank Me," adding a soulful, weathered warmth that balances Herbo's raw reflection as he turns inward, acknowledging the work, scars, and the growth that got him here. At the album's emotional center is "Fallen Soldiers,"a tribute to the friends and brothers Herbo has lost along the way, carrying their presence forward and sharing the wins they weren't here to see.

Recorded largely in the same Chicago studios where Herbo's story first took shape, the project leans on trusted creative roots. Production comes from hometown staples Chase Davis, OzOnTheTrack, and C-Sick, alongside longtime collaborators Don Cannon, Southside, and Smatt Sertified. Building on the momentum of "Went Legit," which earned RIAA Gold certification and became Herbo's first-ever Top 10 record on a Billboard radio chart, peaking at #1 on Urban Radio. Lil Herb acts as a time capsule: immersive, lived-in, and grounded in the sound of a defining era.

Last month, G Herbo's inaugural 1st Annual Birthday Bash, Swerv & Friends, sold out Chicago's iconic Wintrust Arena in celebration of his 30th birthday. Presented by 150 Dreamteam and BMN Entertainment in partnership with 107.5 WGCI, the one-night-only event brought out a powerhouse lineup including 21 Savage, Meek Mill, Polo G, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Hunxho, Nardo Wick, Skilla Baby, 42 Dugg, Queen Key, YK Niece, and more. The evening served as a landmark hometown moment, uniting music, culture, and community on one of the city's most storied stages.

Related Stories

Moneybagg Yo Taps G Herbo For 'Feet On Land'

Coi Leray Reveals 'Pink Money' Video' Featuring G Herbo and Bktherula

G Herbo Delivers 'Reason' Video

Coi Leray Shares New Single 'Pink Money' Feat. G Herbo & Bktherula

News > G Herbo