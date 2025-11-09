Gotthard Recruit Krokus Frontman Marc Storace For 'Liverpool'

(C Squared) Switzerland's rock heavyweights Gotthard and Marc Storace (Krokus) have joined forces for a brand-new version of 'Liverpool', one of the highlights and fan-favorite from Gotthard's No. 1 album Stereo Crush.

The newly reimagined duet - sung by two of Switzerland's most remarkable rock voices, Nic Maeder and Marc Storace - is out now on all digital platforms. The song will also be featured on Gotthard's upcoming mini-album More Stereo Crush, set for release on March 13, 2026 via RPM.

The song gains an extra dimension through the interplay of two of Switzerland's finest rock singers. Chris von Rohr, founder of KROKUS and longtime producer and co-songwriter of Gotthard, once again joins guitarist Leo Leoni and the band to give this anthem the extra boost.

This new recording highlights the enduring friendship and mutual respect that have formed the foundation of Swiss rock history for over four decades.

"It's always been an honour for me to sing live onstage with Marc, and to get to work on and record a duet together was really fantastic. Reworking this song with Chris and Leo was really interesting. It's gonna be super fun performing this new version of ‚Liverpool' together."- Nic Maeder

"Like always, Nick and I had a great time singing together live in the studio. Chris and Leo guided us with their experienced ears and soon this version of the Liverpool-Song came alive. now i can't wait to perform it at our Rockmonsters-concerts."- Marc Storace

"What connects us are 11 years of intense, successful work together that brought many great Songpearls to life. And here comes the next one. The Beatles from Liverpool helped me tremendously in my early days to find my way. When I start with a new song, I always look for a title that doesn't exist already, the rest comes almost naturally."- Chris von Rohr

Fans can experience this powerhouse line-up live at the Rock Monsters of Switzerland shows in Bern (December 19, 2025) and Zurich (December 20,2025) where Gotthard and Krokus will share the stage.

Related Stories

Gotthard Announce 'More Stereo Crush' Mini Album With 'Ride The Wave'

GOTTHARD Forced To Cancel Milan Show Due To Illness

GOTTHARD Unleash 'Burning Bridges' Video

Gotthard Rock Beatles Classic 'Drive My Car'

News > Gotthard