Kopper and Cash Cover 'Let's All Go Down To The River'

(PNPR) The family trio Kopper and Cash have done it again with their holiday inspired "Let's All Go Down To The River." The single is out now on all digital streaming platforms.
This song holds a special place in the heart of our family band. Jeff, the father of Kopper and Kash, has always been a devoted fan of Johnny Paycheck, who first recorded the song. Later, the legendary band Alabama, another one of Jeff's all-time favorites, released their own version-making the song even more meaningful to him.
"Over the years, 'Let's All Go Down to the River' has become more than just a song we admire. It's a staple during our Sunday worship gatherings in the church barn, where our family and friends come together in music and fellowship. Every time we play it, the joy and spirit it carries fills the room.
"The girls have especially embraced this song, learning to harmonize alongside their dad on not only this tune, but many others in the southern gospel tradition. Southern gospel has become a true favorite of Kopper and Kash, reflecting both our family's faith and our love for music that speaks to the soul.
"Recording this cover felt like the natural next step - honoring Jeff's musical heroes, celebrating a family favorite, and sharing a song that brings us together with our listeners in the same way it brings us together at home." - Kopper and Kash
