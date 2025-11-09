Poison's Rikki Rockett Inks Deal For His Rockett Mafia

(Official Announcement) Pavement Entertainment is proud to announce the signing of Rockett Mafia, the dynamic new rock project featuring Rikki Rockett, drummer and founding member of the multi-platinum band Poison. The partnership includes live show engagements, merchandise, and upcoming music releases, expanding Pavement's growing roster of established and rising rock acts.

Rockett Mafia unites an impressive lineup of veteran musicians: Rikki Rockett (drums), Brandon Gibb (vocals/guitar), Mick Sweda (guitar), and Michael Adams (bass). Together, they deliver a high-octane sound that fuses the energy of classic rock with a modern hard-rock edge.

"This band lets me play the kind of rock I grew up loving - loud, raw, and from the heart," said Rikki Rockett. "We take the music we love and give it new life, and now with Pavement behind us, we're ready to take it to a whole new level."

The Rockett Mafia performs a powerful mix of classic rock from the 1970s and 1980s, often reimagining songs from that era with a heavier, more contemporary feel. Their live set also features deep cuts from Poison's catalog - songs the legendary band rarely performs - giving fans a rare and exciting experience.

"We're excited to welcome Rockett Mafia to the Pavement Entertainment family," said Mark Nawara, CEO of Pavement Entertainment. "Rikki Rockett's legacy in rock speaks for itself, and this project captures his continued passion and authenticity. Fans can expect great things from this band."

Related Stories

News > Rockett Mafia