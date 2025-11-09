Sabrina Sterling Gets Personal With 'Eventually'

(Columbia) Rising singer-songwriter Sabrina Sterling wears her heart on her sleeve with her deeply personal single, "Eventually". Written during one of the most difficult chapters in her life, "Eventually" captures Sabrina's raw honesty and emotional depth.
"I wrote this song about how I wanted to end my life but was scared to do it because I didn't want to hurt the person I loved most," Sabrina says about "Eventually". "I hope you find comfort in it. You're not alone."
"Eventually" follows release of Sabrina's bold single "An American Crime," which was accompanied by an 8-minute short film shot in NYC. The "An American Crime" short film is an allegory for the backlash Sabrina faced after releasing her debut EP Ramona earlier this year - an emotionally raw, seven-song portrait of growing up, letting go, and telling the truth.
At just 20, Sabrina has built a loyal following by writing raw, emotionally resonant songs that feel well beyond her years. Inspired by diaristic storytellers like Phoebe Bridgers, Lizzy McAlpine, Julia Michaels, and Gracie Abrams, she taught herself guitar at 16 and posted her first song to TikTok just three months later, quickly going viral. Since then, tracks like "Bittersweet" and "Love Me That Way" have earned millions of views and co-signs from artists like Finneas and Olivia Rodrigo.
Sabrina Sterling Delivers Emotionally Raw 'Ramona' EP
