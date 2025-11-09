Sam Gellaitry Shares 'ON&ON' Video

(Warner) Producer, DJ, singer, and songwriter Sam Gellaitry has released his long awaited debut album ANYWHERE HERE IS PERFECT, out now via Major Recordings / Warner Records alongside a new music video for recent single "ON&ON."

The twelve track project marks a defining moment for the creative maverick as he steps fully into his own, blending the emotional depth of his lyricism with the kaleidoscopic sound design that has made him one of electronic music's most forward thinking voices.

The album's expansive palette spans disco, funk, and pop inspired electronic production, guided by his synesthesia-informed approach to color and sound. The result is a body of work that feels both deeply personal and universally resonant, fusing introspection with dance floor ready energy.

The album arrives the same week as Gellaitry's latest single "ON&ON," which continues to build the world introduced through a run of standout releases this year including "START UP A RUMOUR," "CURIOUS" featuring Toro y Moi, and "LOVE ON ME." Each track captures a different facet of Gellaitry's vision, balancing playful rhythm with cinematic emotion, and pairing his signature synth driven production with stories about connection, curiosity, and the space between self reflection and euphoria.

Reflecting on the album's title, Sam likens ANYWHERE HERE IS PERFECT to the moment in a taxi ride when you say you're ready to be dropped off; a metaphor for the end of a relationship. "You've started a journey with someone (who at one point was equally a stranger), and now you've announced you're ready to stand on your own two feet, make your own moves, and follow your own path. The person has got you exactly where you need to be and was with you through an essential part of your life journey. If the road is there to resemble your destiny then make sure you know where you are going, as well as yourself."

Across ANYWHERE HERE IS PERFECT, Gellaitry builds on the experimental foundation he established through his Escapism and IV projects, both cornerstones in his evolution from a genre blurring producer to a fully realized artist. The release caps a breakout year for Gellaitry, following the viral resurgence of his 2021 single "Assumptions," which climbed to over 500K daily streams and reached the top of multiple global charts across TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Shazam. Beyond music, he has expanded his creative footprint, appearing as the face of Stone Island's Stellina Spring Summer 2025 Collection and performing sold out headline shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York.

With ANYWHERE HERE IS PERFECT, Sam Gellaitry invites listeners into his vivid, synesthesia fueled world, where feeling, sound, and color converge into the most expressive and ambitious music of his career to date.

Related Stories

Sam Gellaitry Gets Introspective With 'Love On Me'

Sam Gellaitry Shares 'CURIOUS (feat. Toro y Moi)' Video

Sam Gellaitry Goes 'HOME' With New Single

News > Sam Gellaitry