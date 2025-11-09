sombr Nominated For Best New Artists Grammy

(Warner) sombr has accomplished yet another massive milestone - earning his first Grammy Award nomination in the much-coveted Best New Artist category.

sombr's album I Barely Know Her debuted at the top of Spotify's Global Debut Albums chart upon release August 22 via Warner Records. The 10-track debut features Billboard Hot 100 hits "back to friends," "undressed" and "12 to 12," each continuing to climb the charts including Top 40 Radio, Global and U.S. Spotify Charts, the UK Official Singles Chart, as well as Alternative Radio where he peaked at #1 faster than any new artist of the last decade, and held the #1 spot for 5 weeks.

He just wrapped up a completely sold out North American headline tour, with most venues upgraded due to unprecedented demand. Next up he'll head to Australia and New Zealand, and then to the U.K. and Europe in the Spring.

I Barely Know Her was written entirely by sombr and co-produced by the 20-year-old artist alongside esteemed, legendary producer Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, The Replacements). A New York City-native raised on the Lower East Side, sombr-born Shane Boose-started making music in his bedroom while studying classical music as a student at the prestigious public school, LaGuardia High School. His breakout hit "Caroline" (2022) took the internet by storm, and he has since released a series of EPs and singles, climbing to over 400 million monthly streams across platforms. Now based in Los Angeles, sombr continues to explore young romance and heartbreak through his music-all of which is self-written and co-produced by the artist himself, and released via Warner Records.

