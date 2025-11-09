Teddy Swims Scores Grammy Nomination For 'I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)'

(Warner) Teddy Swims has earned a nomination for the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards. The now two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist received recognition for I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) in the Best Pop Vocal Album category.

Last year, Swims received his first ever GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist at the 67th GRAMMY Awards, where he also delivered a powerful performance of his breakout hit "Lose Control."

Earlier this year, Teddy unveiled the most comprehensive and personal version of his debut album yet, I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition). The record delivered a definitive and dynamic 32-track vision without comparison.

The (Complete Edition) gathered up new music alongside all of the songs from Swims' record-breaking first albums, I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) and (Part 2), which included the powerful singles, "Bad Dreams," "Guilty," "Are You Even Real" with GIVĒON, "The Door," and "Lose Control." The latter has nearly 5 billion global streams and holds the record for the longest Hot 100 run in history.

After releasing I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) in January, which includes cameos from GIVĒON, Muni Long, Coco Jones, and GloRilla - he performed "Lose Control" at last year's 67th GRAMMY Awards, where he was nominated for Best New Artist. He went on to launch a sold-out UK and European arena tour, followed by a festival sweep across South America, sold-out arenas across Australia and New Zealand, and then his biggest North American headlining tour to date. This fall, Swims and his band, Freak Feely, will head overseas for shows in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Dubai. Next year, Swims is also set to perform at both Coachella and Stagecoach next year!.

Related Stories

David Guetta Shares 'Gone Gone Gone (Done Done Done)' Remix

Watch David Guetta, Teddy Swims, & Tones And I's 'Gone Gone Gone' Video

Stream David Guetta, Teddy Swims, & Tones And I's New Single 'Gone Gone Gone'

Stream Teddy Swims' 'I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition)'

News > Teddy Swims