Whitney Release New Album 'Small Talk'

(PMPR) Whitney have released their fourth album - Small Talk. The record is out today, via AWAL. After a decade of being roommates and bandmates, first in Smith Westerns and then in Whitney, Julien Ehrlich and Max Kakacek entered the studio in the Summer of 2024 to begin recording Small Talk sans-producer, with assorted pals dropping in to add parts.

The result is 11 incandescent songs that delight on two levels. There are instant classic Whitney songs here, tunes that tug at the same heartfelt melodic strings they've always pulled, and still other moments that speak to how much room they gave themselves to evolve.

Whitney is embarking on a world tour that includes a winter EU/UK headline run that will kick off on 6th February 2026 in Paris and goes through until 27th February 2026 including stops at Hackney Church in London and The Academy Dublin in Ireland, in addition to recently announced North American dates for spring. Stream the album here

