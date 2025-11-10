American Idol Alum Alex Miller Gets Festive With 'All Wrapped Up In You This Christmas'

(so much MOORE media) Alex Miller delivers seasonal cheer with a high-wattage two-steppin' holiday release, "All Wrapped Up In You This Christmas." With Alex's warm-as-toast vocal, tasty steel guitar, a dancin' fiddle, and a heavy dose of the ivories, the record surely will be an instant classic.
Miller is excited to ring in the holiday season. "Love is always in the air, especially around Christmas," Alex says. "This year I'll be celebrating with my sweetheart, and two-steppin' to this track." Miller hopes his fans will grab their special someone and join them on the dance floor.
Produced by Jerry Salley for Billy Jam Records, "All Wrapped Up In You This Christmas" features A-list pickers including Gordon Mote (keys), James Mitchell (electric guitar), Jason Roller (acoustic guitar/fiddle), Eddie Dunlap (steel guitar), Kevin Grant (bass) and Steve Brewster (drums).
