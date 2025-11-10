Chas Collins Premieres 'Slam Bam' Video

(2911) The official music video for Chas Collins' latest single "Slam Bam" premiered today on ACN | American Country Network [ where to watch ]. Collins cranked-up energy and good time spirit is evident throughout the song and video, which will air throughout November on America's latest home for amazing country music videos!

"Slam Bam," a punchy, windows-down party jam arrived Friday, September 26th from 2911 Label Group / The Label Group (Virgin Music). Written by Collins with Douglas Gery and produced by Collins alongside Tommy Harden, the 2:58 track moves fast and hits hard-tailor-made for backroad rides, barroom nights, and dance‑floor sparks.

"'Slam Bam' is all about having a good time," shares Collins. "Whether I'm picking up my girl to go out dancing, meeting some friends at the bar to have a drink or just an old-fashioned meetup around a bonfire, it's about the vibe, the energy, and the connections that come with it. It's about good company, great moments, and rolling with whatever the night brings. We're not here for a long time, we're here for a good time so let's party!"

Anchored by swaggering guitars, a driving groove, and Collins' unmistakable vocal firepower, "Slam Bam" bottles the thrill of a night out with your people-rolling into town, neon lights blazing, radio up, and no plans but to make memories. A hooky, shout‑along chorus ("Slam Bam, here I am...") and a lean, hard‑charging arrangement make it an instant set‑opener. The single exclusively premiered via The Music Universe.

Before "Slam Bam," Collins built fresh momentum with back‑to‑back singles in 2025: "She Gave Me That Look" (May 23) arrived with dual premieres-Center Stage Magazine debuted the lyric video while The Hollywood Times unveiled the official audio-showcasing his swaggering Southern‑rock edge and soul‑driven vocal. Weeks later, "No Place I'd Rather Be" landed just ahead of Independence Day, and its official video entered Taste of Country's Weekly Top 10 Country Music Videos voting block (week of June 28), was #1 for two weeks in August, and stayed in their Top 10 for six weeks, underscoring Collins' growing fan engagement.

Related Stories

Chas Collins Celebrating July 4th With 'No Place I'd Rather Be'

Chas Collins Declares 'She Gave Me That Look' With New Single

News > Chas Collins