Chicago Rock '25 or 6 to 4' On Dancing with the Stars

(fcc) Chicago performed live on this week's Dancing with the Stars (ABC) for its Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night, honoring the iconic music of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

The band played an incendiary, riveting version of their hit "25 or 6 to 4" in the ballroom while Team Chicago, led by host Alfonso Ribeiro, danced a specially choreographed number in tribute to the band and the city that inspired it.

Today the band announced new North American headlining tour dates through May 2026. Fan Club Presales are Tue. Nov. 11 at 10am local time through Thu. Nov. 13 at 10pm local time. Public On Sale is Fri. Nov. 14 at 10am local time.

The band is on the road now touring throughout November and will return to the Venetian Theater at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas in February, where they will launch their 9th residency. Chicago is the longest running residency artist in that venue's history.

Chicago, who has sold over 100,000 million records, was also honored this week with the RIAA Double Platinum Award for another beloved hit song, "Saturday In The Park," which has sold more than 2 million copies according to the RIAA. Chicago's longtime manager Peter Schivarelli accepted the award which was presented by Kevin Gore, President Global Catalog, Recorded Music Warner Music Group in the company of Tom Cuddy, Program Director, iHeart Radio while in the New York region this week on their tour.

NEWLY ANNOUNCED DATES:

Friday, May 1, 2026 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

Saturday, May 2, 2026 - Lake Charles, LA - Grand Event Center at Golden Nugget

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

Friday, May 8, 2026 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre

Saturday, May 9, 2026 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre

Sunday, May 10, 2026 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

Thursday, May 14, 2026 - Tallahassee, FL - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Sunday, May 17, 2026 - Augusta, GA - Bell Auditorium

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

Thursday, May 21, 2026 - Fayetteville, NC - Crown Theatre

Friday, May 22, 2026 - Danville, VA - The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia

Saturday, May 23, 2026 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - Nashville, TN - Opry House

Friday, May 29, 2026 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DATES:

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 - East Lansing, MI - Wharton Center

Thursday, November 13, 2025 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Theatre

Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium

Sunday, November 16, 2025 - Brookings, SD - Dacotah Bank Center

Friday, February 13, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

Saturday, February 14, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

Sunday, February 15, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

Wednesday, February 18, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

Friday, February 20, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

Saturday, February 21, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

Friday, February 27, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

Saturday, February 28, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 - Albuquerque, NM - Route 66 Casino

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 - El Paso, TX - The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center

Friday, March 6, 2026 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

Saturday, March 7, 2026 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

Monday, March 9, 2026 - Lubbock, TX - The Buddy Holly Hall

Thursday, March 12, 2026 - Tulsa, OK - The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

Saturday, March 14, 2026 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Saturday, May 16, 2026 - Savannah, GA - Savannah Civic Center - Johnny Mercer Theatre

