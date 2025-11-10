Chicago Rock '25 or 6 to 4' On Dancing with the Stars

(fcc) Chicago performed live on this week's Dancing with the Stars (ABC) for its Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night, honoring the iconic music of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.
The band played an incendiary, riveting version of their hit "25 or 6 to 4" in the ballroom while Team Chicago, led by host Alfonso Ribeiro, danced a specially choreographed number in tribute to the band and the city that inspired it.
Today the band announced new North American headlining tour dates through May 2026. Fan Club Presales are Tue. Nov. 11 at 10am local time through Thu. Nov. 13 at 10pm local time. Public On Sale is Fri. Nov. 14 at 10am local time.
The band is on the road now touring throughout November and will return to the Venetian Theater at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas in February, where they will launch their 9th residency. Chicago is the longest running residency artist in that venue's history.
Chicago, who has sold over 100,000 million records, was also honored this week with the RIAA Double Platinum Award for another beloved hit song, "Saturday In The Park," which has sold more than 2 million copies according to the RIAA. Chicago's longtime manager Peter Schivarelli accepted the award which was presented by Kevin Gore, President Global Catalog, Recorded Music Warner Music Group in the company of Tom Cuddy, Program Director, iHeart Radio while in the New York region this week on their tour.
NEWLY ANNOUNCED DATES:
Friday, May 1, 2026 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater
Saturday, May 2, 2026 - Lake Charles, LA - Grand Event Center at Golden Nugget
Tuesday, May 5, 2026 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
Friday, May 8, 2026 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre
Saturday, May 9, 2026 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre
Sunday, May 10, 2026 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre
Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Thursday, May 14, 2026 - Tallahassee, FL - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Sunday, May 17, 2026 - Augusta, GA - Bell Auditorium
Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
Thursday, May 21, 2026 - Fayetteville, NC - Crown Theatre
Friday, May 22, 2026 - Danville, VA - The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia
Saturday, May 23, 2026 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center
Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - Nashville, TN - Opry House
Friday, May 29, 2026 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DATES:
Wednesday, November 12, 2025 - East Lansing, MI - Wharton Center
Thursday, November 13, 2025 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Theatre
Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium
Sunday, November 16, 2025 - Brookings, SD - Dacotah Bank Center
Friday, February 13, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre
Saturday, February 14, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre
Sunday, February 15, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre
Wednesday, February 18, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre
Friday, February 20, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre
Saturday, February 21, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre
Wednesday, February 25, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre
Friday, February 27, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre
Saturday, February 28, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre
Tuesday, March 3, 2026 - Albuquerque, NM - Route 66 Casino
Wednesday, March 4, 2026 - El Paso, TX - The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center
Friday, March 6, 2026 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Saturday, March 7, 2026 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
Monday, March 9, 2026 - Lubbock, TX - The Buddy Holly Hall
Thursday, March 12, 2026 - Tulsa, OK - The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort
Saturday, March 14, 2026 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
Saturday, May 16, 2026 - Savannah, GA - Savannah Civic Center - Johnny Mercer Theatre
Singled Out: Saving Phoenix's Last Forever
Doechii Kicks Off Sold-Out 'Live From The Swamp Tour' In Chicago
Chicago Share 2026 Las Vegas Residency Dates
Singled Out: McLuhan's King Bizzarroo
Ace Frehley's Cause Of Death Revealed- Eagles Reveal Final 2026 Dates To Sphere Las Vegas Residency- Three Days Grace Tour- Train Announce The Tour- more
Kenny Chesney On Final Leg Of Heart Life Music Book Tour- Stephen Wilson Jr. Announces 2026 Gary The Torch Tour- Lee Brice- more
Florence + the Machine Top Billboard Album Chart- Hilary Duff Announces First Live Performances In Over A Decade- Paper Route Woo Teams With Key Glock- more
Live Loud Fest Cruise Sets Sail with a Show by 311
Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas
On The Record: Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings
Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell
Ace Frehley's Cause Of Death Revealed
Freddie Mercury's 'Mr Bad Guy' Getting 40th Anniversary Reissue
Slayer Mark 40th Anniversary Of 'Hell Awaits' At Slaytanic Verses
Sublime to Perform Self-Titled Album in Its Entirety for the First Time Ever at Red Rocks
Chicago Rock '25 or 6 to 4' On Dancing with the Stars
Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce 2026 Residency At The Beacon Theatre
The James Hunter Six Share Video For Van Morrison Duet 'Ain't That A Trip'
The Iveys Releasing Rare Demos Collection