Florence + the Machine Top Billboard Album Chart With 'Everybody Scream'

(Republic) Florence + the Machine's highly anticipated new album, Everybody Scream, debuts at #1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and #4 on the Billboard 200 today. Additionally, the album is #1 on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums, Top Current Album Sales, and Indie Store Album Sales charts, and #2 on the Vinyl Albums chart. Lead single "Everybody Scream" also hits #1 on the Mediabase AAA Radio chart today. Get the album here.

Written and produced with a close-knit circle of collaborators including Mark Bowen of IDLES, Aaron Dessner, Mitski, Danny L. Harle and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals, Florence Welch's sixth album features the previously released title track, "One of the Greats" and "Sympathy Magic."

Everybody Scream is already receiving critical acclaim: "Her extraordinary, excoriating new album, Everybody Scream...is as strange, uncompromising and brutal as she has ever been. It will be released on Halloween, and no wonder. It is full of witchcraft and fury."-The Guardian

"Everybody Scream is a visceral and mystical reflection on life and loss, not to mention a showcase for Welch's remarkable voice, which has proved to be one of the most powerful instruments in popular music since her band debuted in 2009."-Rolling Stone

"If you're a fan of the band's arena-pop baroque, you'll get what you came for: horizon-spanning anthems of resilience furnished with cinematic strings, gargantuan drums, and, yes, the occasional scream. Nearly every song rests on this sturdy foundation, and Welch's voice ignites each into a raging wildfire."-Pitchfork

"Everybody Scream is an incredibly fulfilling listen - moving, entrancing, and a downright optimal soundtrack for dancing naked under the moonlight tonight. These songs growl and dig into the earth; they grow tendrils of orchestral embellishments and are rich with exorcismic builds."-Stereogum

"Florence Welch channels recovery, rage, and rebirth into Everybody Scream - Florence + The Machine's most honest and haunting album yet."-Consequence

Florence will tour North America in 2026, with dates kicking off next April including stops at New York's Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center, two nights at Los Angeles' Kia Forum and more. The run will follow Florence Welch's sold out 2026 Europe and U.K. dates.

Rachel Chinouriri, Sofia Isella, CMAT and Mannequin Pussy will support on select dates.

