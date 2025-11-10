Grace VanderWaal Shares 'High' Video

(High Rise) Following the release of Internationally acclaimed artist and actress Grace VanderWaal's new single "High," the official music video arrives today as a hypnotic visual companion - directed and edited by Palmer Wells, with choreography by Kali Hightower.

The film mirrors the song's emotional rhythm, blending grounded movement and soft, expressive visuals to reflect the tension between calm and release. VanderWaal's presence anchors the piece, drawing viewers into an understated but magnetic world that feels honest, unguarded, and quietly captivating.

Built around tender snapshots of nostalgia - "my breath starts to slow, in the front seat saying man it's been a long time"- and sun-soaked imagery like "white sugar in iced tea and porch light," the song drifts between memory and longing, soft as summer air.

Speaking about the new track, Grace reveals, "I went into the studio with no idea what I was going to write. I just started singing, 'Do you wanna get high?' and from there the idea came to make a song about those moments where everything already feels perfect... and then your friend looks at you and says, 'You know what would make this even better?'"

The new song arrives as the first taste of new music, following the release of her second album, CHILDSTARearlier this year. Undoubtedly her most personal body of work to date, on CHILDSTAR VanderWaal amplifies the sound of healing scars, shedding skin, and stepping into her power. "High" continues VanderWaal's evolution as an artist unafraid to explore vulnerability, reflection, and connection in its most honest form.

