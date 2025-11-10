Graham Bonnet Band Shares 'Night Games' Live Video

(Freeman) Graham Bonnet and his own group, the Graham Bonnet Band, are pleased to share their new single, "Night Games," taken from the upcoming new live album, 'Lost In Hollywood Again,' out on December 12, 2025 via Frontiers Music Srl. The new track arrives accompanied by an official live music video.

On "Night Games," Graham shares: "'Night Games' is one of those songs that brings everybody to their feet within the first three notes. It's a good old rock 'n' roll song and everyone can relate to that!"

On August 29, 2024, the Graham Bonnet Band took the stage of the world-famous Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles for a night that perfectly captured the power, history, and energy of one of rock's most distinctive voices. Filmed and recorded in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the legendary Sunset Strip venue, 'Lost in Hollywood Again' showcases not only Graham's unparalleled legacy but also the chemistry and fire of his current band.

'Lost in Hollywood Again' is more than a concert - it's a celebration of Graham Bonnet's enduring legacy and timeless songs, carried by a legendary voice, elevated by outstanding musicianship, and standing as a testament to the lasting power of hard rock.

The setlist is a journey through Bonnet's remarkable career, featuring classics from Rainbow, Michael Schenker Group, and Alcatrazz, alongside hard-hitting originals from the Graham Bonnet Band catalog. With Graham's trademark vocals in top form, the performance blends nostalgia with vitality, proving why he remains an enduring force in hard rock.

On this unforgettable night, Graham Bonnet's iconic vocals were supported by the virtuosic guitar work of Conrado Pesinato, the driving bass of Beth-Ami Heavenstone, the soaring keyboards of Alessandro Bertoni, and the precise, energetic drumming of Francis Cassol. Together, they brought each song to life with intensity and precision, creating a truly memorable live experience.

Graham Bonnet is known for his powerful and versatile voice. He first achieved chart success in 1968 as part of the duo The Marbles, whose single "Only One Woman" reached No. 5 in the UK. Over his long career, he has recorded and performed both as a solo artist and as a member of several prominent rock and heavy metal bands, including Rainbow, the Michael Schenker Group (MSG), Alcatrazz, Impellitteri, Blackthorne, and others.

Bonnet's time with Rainbow was a defining period in his career: he joined in 1979, replacing Ronnie James Dio as vocalist, and contributed to the album 'Down To Earth,' which included hits such as "Since You've Been Gone" and "All Night Long." After leaving RAINBOW, he resumed his solo work and later joined and formed several bands, including MSG and Alcatrazz.

In later years, Bonnet continued to release solo albums, formed the Graham Bonnet Band, and also participated in projects like Michael Schenker Fest. He remains active in recording and touring.

