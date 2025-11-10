Hilary Duff Announces First Live Performances In Over A Decade

(Atlantic) Celebrating the release of her new single "Mature," multiplatinum global superstar Hilary Duff will return to the stage for the first time in over a decade with a very special run of intimate live shows in January 2026.
The "Small Rooms, Big Nerves" dates kick off January 19 at London's historic O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, followed by stops at HISTORY in Toronto, ON (January 24), New York City's brand new Brooklyn Paramount (January 27), and Los Angeles' iconic Wiltern (January 29).
"It's happening," says Hilary. "I'm over the moon to be stepping on stage again. I've got some new songs that I can't wait to share with you and of course some old favorites we can scream together. It's been a minute and I've missed you. Let's make some mems."
Marking a bold and self-assured return to pop, "Mature" marks her first new music in a decade. Co-written by Duff, her husband, and GRAMMY-winning songwriter/producer Matthew Koma (Britney Spears, Pink), and hitmaker Madison Love (Halsey, Ava Max), the sardonic, shimmering track arrives as a piece of autofiction inspired by romantic misadventures in her formative years. Set against bright pop production and layered with Duff's signature wit and vulnerability, "Mature" is accompanied by an evocative music video directed by Lauren Dunn (Olivia Rodrigo, Dove Cameron, Saweetie).
"'Mature' is a little conversation that my present self is having with my younger self," shared Hilary. "The two of us are reflecting on a past experience and sending love to each other. It's a chuckle, a wink, and a sense of being grateful that we are sure footed in where we landed."
"Mature" follows the news of Duff's upcoming docuseries, which will chronicle her long-awaited musical return and personal journey, offering an unfiltered vignette into Hilary's world. Embracing the ups, downs, and everything in between, fans will ride shotgun as she balances raising a family, recording new music, live show rehearsals, and preparing to perform on stage for the first time in over a decade. Directed and executive produced by GRAMMY-nominated and Emmy Award-winning director Sam Wrench [Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter] through Next of Kin Content, an EverWonder Studio company, the series will feature a fascinating fusion of verite footage, stylized interviews, performances, and videos from her personal archive.
Hilary Duff is using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange to help fans get tickets at the original price. Tickets can only be resold on Ticketmaster at face value. In New York, where laws prevent resale restrictions, Ticketmaster will still honor Hilary Duff's terms by keeping resale prices at face value on its site.
JANUARY
19 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
24 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
27 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
