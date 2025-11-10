John Berry Releases Live From The Country Music Cruise Album

(2911) GRAMMY and EMMY award-winning singer/songwriter John Berry releases his highly anticipated live album, John Berry: Live From The Country Music Cruise, available now.

Capturing the energy, emotion, and fan-favorite hits from his unforgettable performance aboard the Country Music Cruise, this album delivers the magic of Berry's live show straight to listeners. This album is packed with 14 songs, including "You And Only You," "She's Taking A Shine," "Kiss Me In The Car," "Your Love Amazes Me," and more. Purchase/ streamhere:

"The Country Music Cruise is a one-of-a-kind experience for us all, and this album captures it," shares Berry. "From the moment everyone steps on the ship, there's live music. It's almost 24/7, and it's an absolute blast! We are all simply fans together. You never know who will be in the audience, either. There's nothing like it, and I believe you can tell with this album. So, if you'd never been on a Country Music Cruise....what are you waiting for!?"

Since its inaugural voyage in 2014, The Country Music Cruise has sold out every year, drawing country music fans from around the world. The annual event features more than 100 live performances from top country artists, as well as Q&A sessions, country faith discussions, jam sessions, and opportunities for fans to meet and interact with performers. The cruise has partnered with major country music institutions, including the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

John Berry is excited to kick off his 29th Annual Christmas With John Berry Tour on November 28 in Sugar Hill, Georgia, and running through the entire holiday season. Known for blending fan-favorite Christmas classics with his biggest hits, Berry delivers a fresh show each year while including favorites like "Little Drummer Boy," "O Come All Ye Faithful," and his signature "O Holy Night."

"After twenty-nine years, I'm so grateful to share this music with fans returning year after year," Berry says.

This year also marks 30th anniversary milestones for hits including "Standing on the Edge of Goodbye" and "I Think About It All The Time."

