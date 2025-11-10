Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks Announce YES Epics, Classics, and More Tour

(Freeman) Following their successful summer of 2025 tour in support of their debut album 'TRUE' and their live album 'Perpetual Change,' Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks announce today the first leg of their 2026 "YES Epics, Classics, and More" tour.

The 10 show tour commences on April 17th at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, CT and ends May 7th at the Royal Oak Theater in Detroit. As with previous tours, the set list will feature well known YES classics and deep cuts as well as songs from 'TRUE.'

JON AND THE BAND GEEKS are currently in pre production for their 2nd studio album due to be released in the second half of 2026. The dates for leg one are below:

April 17 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

April 19 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

April 21 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

April 23 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

April 26 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center Theater

April 28 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theater

April 30 - Landsdowne, PA @ Landsdowne Theater

May 02 - Landsdowne, PA @ Landsdowne Theater

May 05 - Troy, NY @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

May 07 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre

