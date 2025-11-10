Jordan Ward Launching The Apartment Tour

(ICLG) Rising St. Louis-born singer and songwriter Jordan Ward announces his 2026 headline run, THE APARTMENT TOUR, kicking off February 18 in Vancouver, BC and traveling through major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, London, and more. The tour will feature support from Asha Imuno, Nate Curry, Nali and Planet Giza on select dates.

Tickets for THE APARTMENT TOUR go on sale Friday, November 14 at 10am local time at www.JordanWard.World. THE APARTMENT TOUR arrives after Jordan partnered with Rolling Stone to announce his upcoming sophomore album BACKWARD set to arrive January 30, 2026 and available for pre-order now. He introduced the album with lead singles "JUICY" and "SMOKIN POTNA" featuring SAILORR. Ward continues to solidify himself as one of the most compelling new voices shaping modern R&B. Known for his soulful storytelling, genre-blurring sound, THE APARTMENT TOUR invites fans into Ward's world in a way that feels close, familiar, and deeply personal.

The tour follows a breakout stretch for Ward. His critically acclaimed debut album FORWARD (2023) was named one of Rolling Stone's "100 Best Albums of the Year," featuring highlights like the Joony collaboration "IDC," the Complex-approved "CHERIMOYA," and the fan-favorite "FAMJAM4000." Ward was also nominated for Outstanding New Artist at the 55th NAACP Image Awards and hit stages across the globe, including supporting JID and Smino on the Luv Is 4Ever Tour.

Ward has continued to evolve in real time, releasing new singles and ushering in his next era with the same warmth, groove, and emotional clarity that have become hallmarks of his sound. Now, THE APARTMENT TOUR offers audiences the chance to experience that evolution up close.

JORDAN WARD'S 2026 "THE APARTMENT TOUR"

WITH ASHA IMUNO, NATE CURRY NALI & PLANET GIZA ON SELECT DATES

NORTH AMERICA

Feb 18 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre *+

Feb 19 - Seattle, WA - Neumos *+

Feb 20 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom *+

Feb 22 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall *+

Feb 23 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's *+

Feb 24 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre *+

Feb 27 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC *

Feb 28 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego*

Mar 01 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom *

Mar 03 - Denver, CO - Cervantes Other Side *

Mar 06 - Austin, TX - Antone's *

Mar 07 - Dallas, TX - Studio *

Mar 08 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown ~

Mar 10 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft ~

Mar 11 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground ~

Mar 13 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall ~

Mar 14 - Columbus, OH - A&R Bar ~

Mar 15 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago ~

Mar 17 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club ~

Mar 19 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club ~

Mar 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts ~

Mar 22 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair + Royale Boston step-up ~

Mar 23 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza ~

UK / EUROPE

Apr 08 - Glasgow, UK - The Art School ^

Apr 10 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall ^

Apr 12 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla ^

Apr 14 - Bristol, UK - Thekla ^

Apr 16 - Brighton, UK - CHALK ^

Apr 17 - London, UK - Electric Brixton ^

*Asha Imuno

+Nate Curry

~Nali

^Planet Giza

